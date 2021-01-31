Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 713 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

uniQure stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of uniQure by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 54.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

