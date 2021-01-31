Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after buying an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,989,000 after buying an additional 1,010,135 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,911,000 after buying an additional 45,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,008,000 after buying an additional 59,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,696,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $167.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

