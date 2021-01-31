Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $153.33 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

