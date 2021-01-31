Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,692,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,927,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $686.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

