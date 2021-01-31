Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Up 74.8% in January

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.33% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

