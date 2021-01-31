All Sports (SOC) Market Cap Achieves $4.65 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $245,604.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One All Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About All Sports

All Sports is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

