Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Trading Down 6.6%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.61 and last traded at $40.70. 1,638,837 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 987,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

