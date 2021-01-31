Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,772.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,637.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,864.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

