Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,772.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,637.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

