Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,772.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,637.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.