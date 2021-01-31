Alphacat (ACAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $147,354.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Alphacat has a market cap of $649,054.91 and $147,354.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00277089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00067830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038973 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.