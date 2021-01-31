AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMCP) Trading Down 1.7%

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMCP)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.22. Approximately 3,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.