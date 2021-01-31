Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,659. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $306.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,344,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

