Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Artemis Investment Management LLP’s Largest Position

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28,688 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $268,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,198.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,179.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.