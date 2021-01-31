Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

AMZN stock opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,198.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,179.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

