Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Cut to Sell at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $50.92.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

