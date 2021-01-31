AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $6,906,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Natixis purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 124.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 532.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

