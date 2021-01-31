AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 53.7% Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price traded up 53.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $13.26. 527,204,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 244,409,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $8,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 379,546 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

