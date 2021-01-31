AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Head-To-Head Review

AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of AMCI Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of AMCI Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AMCI Acquisition and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCI Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AMCI Acquisition and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition N/A -0.14% -0.13% Polar Power -162.27% -71.09% -52.70%

Volatility and Risk

AMCI Acquisition has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMCI Acquisition and Polar Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition N/A N/A $2.87 million N/A N/A Polar Power $24.80 million 9.29 -$4.05 million N/A N/A

AMCI Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polar Power.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition beats Polar Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

