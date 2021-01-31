Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stake Boosted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amcor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Amcor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amcor by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Amcor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. 14,989,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,307. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.