American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Boosts Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 118.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after buying an additional 857,127 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after acquiring an additional 150,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 657,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

