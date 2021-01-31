American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $1.56 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,086,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,829,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 495,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 383,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 247,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,824,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $209.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $221.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

