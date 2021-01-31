American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned about 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 183,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $31.32 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.