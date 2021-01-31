American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Shares Gap Down to $2.57

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.31. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

