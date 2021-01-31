American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,441,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in American Tower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 21,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in American Tower by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $227.36 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.76 and a 200 day moving average of $238.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

