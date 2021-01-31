Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 203,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,314 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $8.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,736. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $1,238,314.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $10,783,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,999 shares of company stock worth $7,293,964 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

