Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $245.00 at Barclays

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

AMP opened at $197.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,999 shares of company stock worth $7,293,964. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

