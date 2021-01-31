AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,494. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average is $100.59.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

