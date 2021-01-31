AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

AME stock opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.90.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $204,125.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

