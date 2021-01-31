AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $72.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE AMN traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.12. 251,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,871. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,060.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 562,166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 147.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 100,288 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 89,510 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $4,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

