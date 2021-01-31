Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

