Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $11,086.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00896128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.09 or 0.04379821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020599 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031318 BTC.

About Amon

AMN is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

