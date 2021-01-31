Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. AdaptHealth posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,883 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 23.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 295.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at $18,912,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 375,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AHCO traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 589,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,980. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -637.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.