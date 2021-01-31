Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce sales of $156.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $289.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $624.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.90 million to $652.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $845.77 million, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $910.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.48. 2,240,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,422. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,150,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $15,150,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $8,597,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $6,870,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $5,593,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

