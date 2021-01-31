Analysts Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.49. Cardinal Health posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $53.73. 2,622,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,821,000 after purchasing an additional 101,472 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 886,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

