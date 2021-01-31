Analysts Anticipate County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. County Bancorp posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICBK shares. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $40,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,889 shares of company stock worth $962,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 115.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in County Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of County Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,262. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $135.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.