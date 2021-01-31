Analysts Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Fiverr International posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.54.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $11.09 on Friday, hitting $206.51. 1,239,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,597. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $285.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.24 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 33.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.