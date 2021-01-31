Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,469 shares of company stock valued at $37,247,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $73,817,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,516,000 after buying an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,416,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 35.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 234,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after buying an additional 61,059 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.02. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

