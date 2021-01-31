Analysts Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKT. Oppenheimer downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,358,000 after buying an additional 71,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after buying an additional 254,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 615,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,382. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.