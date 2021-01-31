Analysts Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.62 Billion

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report sales of $34.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.31 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $35.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $140.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 billion to $149.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $142.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.70 billion to $155.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Barclays boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.25. 10,489,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,578,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,774,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,556,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,717,000 after acquiring an additional 531,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.