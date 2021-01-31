Analysts Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Yelp posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Yelp by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Yelp by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,479. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.