Analysts Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36).

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.50.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

