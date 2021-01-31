Analysts Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. ManTech International posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 292,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,171. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

