Analysts Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NuStar Energy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after acquiring an additional 903,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after acquiring an additional 805,270 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in NuStar Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 394,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 872,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 173,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.