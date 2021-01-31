Analysts Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.06. Pure Storage reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

PSTG traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,776,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock worth $24,596,485. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480,352 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 73.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,728,000 after buying an additional 4,635,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 60.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,891,000 after buying an additional 3,365,075 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $31,092,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 228.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after buying an additional 1,753,248 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

