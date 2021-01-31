Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Post $1.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.36. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Science Applications International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 322,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.03. 374,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

