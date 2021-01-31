Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $797.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to post sales of $797.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $759.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $830.91 million. Visteon posted sales of $744.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.42 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VC. Guggenheim raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.90.

VC traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,069. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

In other Visteon news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $596,535 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Visteon by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Visteon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Visteon by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

