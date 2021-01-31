Analysts Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post sales of $25.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.65 million. Zynex posted sales of $14.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $80.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.16 million to $80.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $143.99 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $154.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynex.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Zynex by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zynex by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Zynex by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zynex by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZYXI stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 895,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,911. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $627.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. Zynex has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

