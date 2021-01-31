Analysts Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) PT at $93.56

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.31.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

BAX stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.83. 4,084,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 12,431.5% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 523,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,105,000 after buying an additional 519,386 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,249,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Baxter International by 121.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 332,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,374 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Baxter International by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 823,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after purchasing an additional 114,716 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,039,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,887,000 after purchasing an additional 76,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

