Analysts Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Price at $55.00

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.20. 461,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,712. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -117.59 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,288,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,727 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,520,000 after buying an additional 113,315 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 100.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

